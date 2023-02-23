Two given 6 months jail by Yamunanagar court for turning hostile in bribery case

: A Yamunanagar court has sentenced two people, including a complainant in a 2013 bribery case and a shadow witness, to six-month imprisonment for turning hostile.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court, which pronounced the judgement on Tuesday, has also slapped the duo with a fine of ₹1,000 under section 193 of the Indian Penal Code.

A spokesperson of the anti-corruption bureau, Haryana, on Thursday said that in 2013, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered in Panchkula against Paramjit Singh, meter reader of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVN) for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹3,000 from complainant Vikram Singh, a resident of Ambala.

The bureau further said that based on the complaint, a team had nabbed the said official red-handed while accepting a bribe, after which a case was registered.

After completion of the investigation, the challan was given in the court of the additional sessions judge, Yamunanagar. The court had on February 18, 2015 convicted the accused and sentenced him to two years in jail along with a fine of ₹2,000,” a statement issued by the bureau read.

However, the complainant and the shadow witness turned hostile in the court and refuted their statements.

Later, the bureau also filed a petition in the court seeking action against both of them under section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).