Two govt school principals in VB net for taking bribe

: Haryana state vigilance bureau on Monday arrested two government school principals in separate incidents for allegedly accepting bribes for clearing bills of buses meant to transport the students.

A spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said that Ramesh Kumar, principal of girls’ senior secondary school in Safidon and Dalbir Singh, principal of senior secondary school at Paju Kalan in Jind, have been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes of ₹ 55,000 and ₹ 50,000 respectively.

The spokesperson said they had received complaints against Ramesh, who is also holding charge of Safidon block education officer, and Dalbir for accepting bribes for clearing the bills of buses which ferry the students.

“The buses have been deployed to transport students. The students ferry free of cost and the school heads will clear the bills of buses. The duo was accepting bribes from bus owners and separate teams of vigilance had nabbed them,” the spokesperson added.

