Two Haryana Police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

Two Haryana Police officers have been selected for President's Police Medal for distinguished services while a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry on the occasion of Republic Day, a police spokesperson said. A Haryana Police spokesperson said inspector general (IG, administration) Sanjay Kumar, currently posted at police headquarters, and IG Rajendra Kumar (Rewari Range) will be awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished services.

Also six other police personnel will be awarded Police Medals for meritorious services.

DSP Pradeep Kumar of the Haryana police academy will be awarded Gallantry Medal.

Among other police personnel who will be awarded Police Medal for meritorious service are inspector Rajendra, sub inspector (SI) Gunpal Singh, SI Ravindra, assistant sub inspector (ASI) Kavita Devi, ASI Narendra Kumar, and ASI Vijendra Singh.

“This recognition at the national level for the tireless efforts of our officers and personnel is a matter of immense pride. It will not only boost the morale of the officers but also every member of the Haryana Police force,” director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur said congratulating the cops.