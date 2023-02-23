Two held for extorting money from Ludhiana resident while posing as gangsters

Police late on Tuesday night arrested two accused of extorting money from a sweetmeat shop owner following an operation near Kain Canal Bridge and recovered ₹1.5 lakh, a toy pistol, a sharp weapon from them.

Police arrested two persons for extorting money from a Ludhiana resident while posing as gangsters. (HT Filt)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police also recovered the mobile phone and impounded the bike being used by the accused, Manvir Singh and Vipan Kumar.

Sharing details, commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu who also led the operation said Sunil Kumar of Jandiala has lodged a complaint after receiving an extortion call on his WhatsApp from an international number on Tuesday. The caller introduced themselves as gangsters and sought ₹5 lakh. The accused also allegedly threatened to kill the complainant..

The complainant arranged ₹1.5 lakh, following which, he was asked to deliver the money at the railway station.

Detailing the operation, Sidhu said, “The accused changed their plan and asked the complainant to come to Kaind Canal Bridge and drop the money at a particular point on Ghawaddi road. As the accused picked the money, police chased them. In a bid to escape the accused fell on the ground and suffered minor injuries.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been booked at the Focal Point police station.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer (SHO) at Focal Point said the accused are already facing trial in two cases each.

Police reached on tractors, bikes

Instead of cordoning off the area, police chalked out a special plan to round up the accused. Sidhu said police personnel arrived at the spot in civvies in small groups using bikes and tractors so as to not alert the accused.

Victim had helped accused during pandemic

During the Covid-19-indiced lockdown, Sunil Kumar had helped Manvir Singh with ₹10,000 as the latter was under financial stress. Suspecting that the victim possessed a hefty sum in cash, Manvir hatched a conspiracy to extort money from him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}