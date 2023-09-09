Two held for extortion in Ganderbal

Police on Saturday arrested two individuals for allegedly extorting people by claiming to be journalists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that Gulzar Ahmed Kasana of Surfraw filed a complaint at the Gund police station on Friday (iStock)

The duo has been identified as Sohail Maqbool of Bamiluna Kangan and Kaiser Farooq of Cheerwan Kangan.

Officials said that Gulzar Ahmed Kasana of Surfraw filed a complaint at the Gund police station on Friday. Kasana alleged that two unknown persons, claiming to be journalists, arrived at his residence and demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 as the complainant is constructing a house in Surfraw.

“The duo took ₹500 from him and asked him to pay remaining in two days. They threatened to dismantle the complainant’s house if he failed to make the payment,” a police spokesperson said.

“Many complainants have approached the Gund police station and have identified the duo for blackmailing them. A case under relevant sections of law is registered at the station and investigation has been initiated,” police spokesperson added.

