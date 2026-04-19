Ludhiana: Two held for facilitating IPL betting funds through fake accounts

In a breakthrough against illegal betting and hawala operations, city police have arrested two residents who allegedly acted as key couriers for an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting syndicate, routing illicit funds through a network of fake bank accounts.

Police believe the arrests could expose a wider betting and hawala network operating in the region. (HT FILE)

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According to police, the accused, identified as Shubham Dikshit of Grewal Colony and Vikas Mehta of New Kartar Nagar, were arrested following a tip-off.

Investigators said the duo facilitated the operation by arranging mule accounts for their handlers, which were used to channel betting proceeds and hawala money.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, said the accused targeted economically vulnerable individuals, persuading them to open bank accounts in exchange for ₹10,000 to ₹20,000. These accounts were subsequently used to move large sums linked to illegal IPL betting and other hawala transactions.

“The accused were part of a larger organised network. We are now tracing the main operators behind this racket,” the SHO said.

Police have sought detailed bank records to identify accounts opened through the accused and to track financial transactions. The duo is being interrogated to establish links with the masterminds of the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO said Shubham Dikshit has a criminal history, with three prior cases registered against him, including one related to cricket betting, while Vikas Mehta has no previous record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO said Shubham Dikshit has a criminal history, with three prior cases registered against him, including one related to cricket betting, while Vikas Mehta has no previous record. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police believe the arrests could expose a wider betting and hawala network operating in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police believe the arrests could expose a wider betting and hawala network operating in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(2) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security), and 340(2) (using forged documents as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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