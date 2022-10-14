Two held for faking robbery in Jalandhar

Jalandhar police nabbed a loan company employee and his friend for faking robbery in the Kartarpur area here. Superintendent of police, Sarabjeet Singh said that on October 12, Sukhdeep Singh, an employee of Micro Capital Limited company registered a complaint to the police about the theft of ₹1.18 lakh, a mobile phone, and a tablet device from him while he was recovering loan installments in Kartarpur area of Jalandhar. “A case was registered on his complaint against four unidentified men under section 379 of IPC at police station Kartarpur,” SP said.

Singh said that after investigating more into the incident, police came to know that Sukhdeep Singh along with his friend Kashmir Singh had planned to put forth this incident of a staged robbery. “Both of them have been arrested by police and a case under Sections 420, 408, 182, and 120B of IPC has been registered against them. Police have also recovered ₹1.12 lakh and a mobile phone from their possession,” SP added.