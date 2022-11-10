Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held for ITI student’s murder in Yamunanagar

Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:29 AM IST

The ITI student was allegedly beaten to death by a group of three men and thrown into an open drain in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri workshop area

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The police on Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of three men and thrown into an open drain in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri workshop area.

The incident happened on Sunday over some old enmity. The deceased was identified as Amit.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), headquarters, Kanwaljeet Singh, said that the accused were identified as Basant Yadav and Manish alias Nishu, both locals, who are under two days of remand.

“Amit and Manish had an argument while they were having alcohol days before the murder that continued on calls too. Manish informed Basant and a third person. On Sunday, they were looking for Amit and when they found him, he was killed. Basant was out on bail in a murder case and is accused in two other cases. The third man will be arrested soon,” the DSP added.

