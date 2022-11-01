Two held for raping woman in Panipat

: The Panipat police have arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing and raping a woman at knife point near Samalkha town of the district.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Sachin and Chander Kiran, who also belong to the victim’s village.

The police have also recovered a knife and a bike from the possession of the accused.

According to police, the victim in her complaint alleged that the incident took place on Saturday evening. She alleged that after an altercation with her husband, she had come out of her house and took a lift from the accused as she wanted to go to Samalkha.

The woman alleged that both the accused took her to a room and tried to rape her. They thrashed her when she resisted and raped her at knifepoint, she said in her complaint.

She also alleged that the accused had also recorded her video and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

Samalkha police station incharge Sunil Kumar said that acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under sections 376 D, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act. He said that the accused were produced in the court which sent them to judicial custody.