Two held for robbing Ludhiana shop owner at gunpoint

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a scrap shop owner at gunpoint in Rudra Enclave, Lohara road. One of their accomplices, meanwhile, is still at large.

The accused identified as Akash Kumar, 19 a resident of Jaspal Bangar and Pardeep Pandey, 20, a resident of New Mahadev Nagar along with their one accomplice Aman Gupta of Khumano had attacked the victim Rahul Goyal on Tuesday and looted ₹15,000 and a smartphone.

The complainant said the accused came to his shop at around 9 am under the pretext of selling scrap. When he started to weigh the scrap, the accused allegedly hit him with their pistol before brandishing the weapon at him and demanding money.

The accused made away with money and the complainant’s smartphone, following which he approached the police to lodge a case.

Police initiated an investigation and arrested Akash and Pardeep at a checkpoint on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Raghveer Singh, investigating officer, said the accused worked at a factory. Police have recovered a saw from their possession and were still looking to trace any other weapons including the pistol that was allegedly used in the crime. He added the police are also working towards arresting the third accused.

A case under sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 379-B(2) (theft in any human dwelling,) 392 (robbery), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station.