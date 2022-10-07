Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held for vehicle thefts in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 07:53 PM IST

The two accused confessed to involvement in thefts of a mini-truck and 24 cars in Hoshiarpur, Bhogpur, Goraya, Ludhiana, and nearby areas, say Jalandhar police; after stealing the cars, the accused allegedly used to dismantle it and sell the parts to a scarp dealer in Lambda

The two accused of vehicle thefts in Jalandhar police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Two persons, allegedly involved in vehicle thefts in Hoshiarpur, Bhogpur, Goraya, Ludhiana, and nearby areas, landed in the police net in Jalandhar on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Harpal Singh alias Ballu and Vijay Kumar.

Deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that a case regarding a mini-truck being stolen had been registered at Division Number 8 police station on October 3.

“Police on Friday received a tip-off about two men involved in vehicle thefts coming towards Doaba Chowk, from Pathankot Chowk. We stopped them and later during questioning, they confessed to have stolen the mini-truck as well as 24 cars from different parts of the state,” The DCP added.

“After stealing the cars, they used to dismantle it and sell the parts to a scarp dealer in Lambda,” revealed the cop.

The duo have been booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.

Friday, October 07, 2022
