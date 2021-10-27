Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held with 15kg opium in Tarn Taran

The accused were on their way from Bhikhiwind to Tarn Taran to supply opium on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a team of the Tarn Taran city police
The contraband was concealed in two bags. The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Ladi, of Ghurakwind village and Sakattar Singh of Balehar village in Bhikhiwind sub-division.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:06 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Police on Tuesday arrested two persons from the Noordi Adda roundabout in Tarn Taran city with 15 kg of opium.

The contraband was concealed in two bags. The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, alias Ladi, of Ghurakwind village and Sakattar Singh of Balehar village in Bhikhiwind sub-division.

The accused were on their way from Bhikhiwind to Tarn Taran to supply opium on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a team of the Tarn Taran city police station led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harpal Singh.

Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harwinder Singh Virk said: “The team was patrolling near the Noordi Adda chowk when it got secret information. The informer told the team that two men were smuggling opium from Rajasthan to Punjab.

While 9kg of opium was seized from Sarabjit, Sakattar was arrested with 6kg of contraband, the SSP said.

He said their investigation to ascertain the identity of those from whom the accused had been getting opium in Rajasthan was still on. Superintendent of police (SP) Jagjit Singh Walia said there are some more members of the gang and efforts are on to nab them.

A case under Sections 18-C/61-85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the duo at the Tarn Taran city police station.

