Two held with 352 boxes of illicit liquor in Karnal

The Karnal police have recovered 352 boxes of illicit liquor from a truck and arrested two people for alleged liquor smuggling.

Police said the accused have been identified as Ashok Kumar, of Karnal, and Manish, of Gheer village in district. Police said the accused were transporting the liquor from Chandigarh to Rajasthan.

Deepender Rana, in-charge of the CIA-I of the Karnal police, said the accused were arrested near Shamgarh village on NH-44 in Karnal district on Friday night and during inspection of their truck, the team recovered 352 boxes containing 4,224 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).

He said the illegal liquor was hidden under bags of fertilisers. The accused used to bring liquor from Chandigarh, sell it in Rajasthan at higher prices, and supplied it in Gujarat.

He said the accused were produced before court and sent on two-day police remand.