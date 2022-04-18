Two held with country-made pistol in Mohali Phase 6

A Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) team arrested two persons with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Dara studio in Phase-6.

The accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh and Chetan Kumar, are both residents of Hoshiarpur.

Investigating officer Deepak Kumar said while the police party received a tip-off as they were conducting a search operation near Dara Studio Chowk Phase-6. The informers also said the accused were in the vicinity of Phase-6 bus stand.

On receiving the information, police raided the said neighbourhood and arrested two youths. During the search, a 315 bore country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act. The accused are being questioned by police. Authorities are also investigating their criminal background. The accused were produced in the court, from where they were sent to a two-day police remand.

Two booked for attempting to snatch phone in Sector 53

Chandigarh

Police have booked two unidentified youths for attempting to snatch a mobile phone near Sector 53 link road on April 13. The complainant, Raghubir Singh of Kansal village, Mohali, was using his phone while riding his bicycle in the neighbourhood when the two accused drove up from behind and tried to snatch his phone. Passersby came to the victim’s aid, forcing the accused to abandon their motorcycle at the spot and flee.

A case under sections 379A (snatching), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Police said the bike abandoned by the two accused was also found to be stolen and a hunt is on to nab the two accused.

