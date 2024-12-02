Two Himachal natives killed in separate Mohali mishaps

Separate road accidents snuffed out the lives of two Himachal Pradesh natives in Mohali on Saturday. The second mishap was reported near Amayra Greens, Kharar, claiming the life of Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Both deceased were on foot when hit by speeding vehicles, said police. Among them was 32-year-old Anees, a Hamirpur native, who was visiting Mullanpur with his father, Ramesh Chand.

Chand told police that they had come to Mullanpur to meet his daughter. On Saturday, they were standing near the Phase-6 bus stand, when a speeding Maruti Suzuki Brezza car, coming from Kharar, hit his son.

The rashly driven car further broke a road divider before ramming into a roadside tree. “I rushed my son to the local civil hospital where doctors declared him dead,” Chand said. Meanwhile, the car driver fled the spot with his vehicle.

Chand noted the car’s number as CH01-CP-6113. On his complaint, Phase-1 police booked the absconding driver under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

The second mishap was reported near Amayra Greens, Kharar, claiming the life of Vijay Kumar, who hailed from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Police said Vijay worked at a McDonalds restaurant in Kharar. After meeting a friend, Vijay was returning to work, when a speeding Mahindra Thar hit him, leaving him severely injured.

The victim was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. City Kharar police later arrested the accused, identified as Vinod Kumar of Kharar.

On the complaint of victim’s friend Shishpal, 40, also of Himachal, Vinod was booked under Sections 281 and 106 of the BNS at the City Kharar police station. He was later released on bail.