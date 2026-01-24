Two Himanshu Bhau gang members held after encounter in Delhi

The Delhi Police apprehended two alleged members of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang following a brief exchange of fire near the UER-2 flyover here, officials said on Friday. One of the arrested men is a key accused wanted for multiple murders in Haryana. The Delhi Police apprehended two alleged members of the Himanshu alias Bhau gang following a brief exchange of fire near the UER-2 flyover here, officials said on Friday. One of the arrested men is a key accused wanted for multiple murders in Haryana. (Representational image)

The accused have been identified as Vicky alias Mogli (37) and Chander Bhan (39). Vicky was carrying a reward of ₹5,000 declared by the Haryana Police for his alleged involvement in several high-profile murder cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said specific intelligence was received about the movement of gang members who were suspected to be planning a major crime in Delhi ahead of Republic Day.

Acting on the input, a police team laid a trap under the UER-2 flyover on the Hirankudna–Dichau Village road in Baba Haridas Nagar on the intervening night of January 22 and 23.

When a white car was intercepted, the occupants allegedly opened fire on the police in an attempt to escape. Vicky allegedly fired two rounds. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, averting a serious injury, the officer said.

A police officer fired a retaliatory shot in self-defence, hitting Vicky in the leg. Both accused were subsequently overpowered. The injured accused was taken to a hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, Vicky allegedly disclosed his association with the Himanshu gang. He was wanted in several cases in Haryana, including murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act offences registered in Rohtak district. Victims in two separate cases died due to bullet injuries, the DCP said.

Further scrutiny revealed his involvement in other criminal cases, including those under the Arms Act and serious offences in Haryana, he added.

Chander Bhan, a resident of Delhi’s Rohini, is also believed to have been associated with the gang and his specific role is being verified, DCP Indora said.

Police recovered a pistol with 12 live cartridges, a country-made firearm with six live cartridges and the vehicle used in the incident.

According to the police, the Himanshu Bhau gang is known for targeting businessmen for extortion and maintains links with other organised criminal syndicates. Its leader is believed to be operating from abroad and has multiple criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder.