Two ‘hybrid terrorists’ held in J&K’s Shopian

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) “hybrid terrorists” in Shopian and recovered huge quantity of arms and ammunition from their possession, including two AK 56 rifles. Arms and ammunition, recovered during a joint search operation by the army, J&K Police and CRPF personnel at Chhachhawal, in Shopian of J&K. (PTI)

Police identified the arrested as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, both residents of Shopian.

Hybrid terrorists are not listed in any database of police or intelligence, unlike their traditional counterparts.

A senior police officer said that in a major operational success, a search operation was launched at Baskuchan by SOG Shopian in coordination with 44 RR and 178 Bn CRPF following specific input.

“The area was effectively cordoned and movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful apprehension of two LeT hybrid terrorists—Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam.”

The officer said two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenade, two pouches, ₹5,400 in cash, one mobile phone, one smart watch, two biscuit packets were recovered from them. “A case has been registered under relevant sections, and investigation is underway,” the official added.