2 youths swept away into Pakistan by Sutlej arrested by rangers

Two Indian youths were swept away into Pakistan due to the heavy flow of water in Sutlej. The duo identified as Ratanpal and Harvinder Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, were arrested by the Pakistani Rangers, police officials said.

The duo identified as Ratanpal and Harvinder Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, were arrested by the Pakistani Rangers (HT Photo)

The Pakistani Rangers shared information with BSF officials, and a flag meeting was held on Saturday. Currently, both the youths are in the custody of Pakistani security forces, a BSF official privy to the meeting said on the condition of anonymity.

Investigations are ongoing to determine how they drifted from Gajniwala, Ferozepur, to Pakistan, a BSF official said. A police official said the exact circumstances and sequence of events would become clear once the duo is handed over to the Indian authorities.

A few days back, a hearing-impaired Indian person was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers after he was swept away to Pakistan by Sutlej. His name and place of residence remain undisclosed, but he was recognised by a tattoo on his hand.

