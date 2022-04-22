Two J&K BJP leaders held for taking bribe for detainee’s release

Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including a district president, were arrested on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora on charges of extorting money from a woman for getting her brother released, officials said.

They have been identified as BJP’s Bandipora president Abdul Rehman Tikri and sarpanch Mushtaq Ahmad, the officials said.

The woman had approached the BJP leaders seeking their intervention for the release of her brother who is serving detention, they said.

The duo had allegedly taken ₹1 lakh for getting the detenue released, the officials said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur while confirming the development said the law will take its own course.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravindra Raina has relieved Tikri of his post as district president and other party responsibilities with immediate effect.

Preparatory meetings held ahead of PM’s Palli visit

Senior leaders of the J&K BJP on Thursday held several meetings to discuss the arrangements on behalf of the party for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Panchayati Raj Diwas on Sunday.

In the first meeting on Thursday morning, party’s Jammu MC councillors took part and in the second meeting, prominent leaders from organisational districts participated.

Party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has empowered the three-tier system of democracy at the ground level.

General secretary Ashok Koul asked the party leaders to fully coordinate and cooperate with the authorities in all the arrangements before and during the event so as to make it successful, smooth and memorable.

He discussed various preparations that will require the cooperation of the BJP leaders, especially in the management of the visiting of large number of people and adequate arrangements for their smooth visit.

