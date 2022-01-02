Two JCPs transferred in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police department was rejigged on the first day of the year on Saturday. While J Elenchezian, who was holding the charge of joint commissioner of police (JCP, city and traffic) has been made senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna, Dayama Harish Omprakash, who was JCP (headquarters) has been made SSP, Kapurthala. It is expected that the department will soon post some senior officials to replace them.

Thieves strike at bank, return empty handed

Ludhiana The city police have registered a case against unidentified persons for breaking into a bank.The case has been registered on the complaint of Satwinder Singh manager of Axis bank and resident of MIG flats in Dugri. In his complaint, Satwinder Singh, said that on the evening of December 30 he had closed the bank and returned home. The next morning he received a call saying thieves had struck at the bank located in Rania village by breaking the rear wall. He said that thieves tried to break the strong room of the bank where the cash was kept. Before leaving thieves scattered the documents but could not steal anything. The cops have registered a case under section of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

Four persons die by suicide in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Four suicide cases were reported in the district on Saturday. In the first case, a 29-year-old woman, a resident of Brindavan Road on Civil Lines, hung herself from the ceiling fan. Her relatives alleged that her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for dowry. In another case, a 23-year -old man, a resident of Sahnewal, was found hanging from a tree. In the third case, a 36-year-old woman of Haibowal, who was being treated for depression, hung herself from the ceiling fan. A 50-year-old security guard in Meherbani also allegedly hung himself.