Two juveniles held for stabbing 19-year-old in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

Police have apprehended two juveniles for stabbing a 19-year-old youth at New Darshani Bagh in Manimajra on Tuesday evening.

The victim, Munish, a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, told the police that on Tuesday evening he got a call from his cousin that he had a fight with two boys at a park in New Darshani Bagh. As he reached the park, the boys, who are also residents of Manimajra, assaulted him and his cousin, before stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon and fleeing. Police were called and Munish was taken to PGIMER, where doctors discharged him on Wednesday.

Following his complaint, a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station, and the two juveniles were apprehended. They were later bailed out.