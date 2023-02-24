Two key members of Davinder Bambiha gang held in Chandigarh

A team of operations cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested two key members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Shivam Chauhan, alias Shiv, 32, of Sector 69, Mohali, and Vikas Maan, alias Tau, 25, who hails from Karnal. Shivam is an MBA graduate and owns a business of counselling and consultation, while Vikas is law graduate, who works for a private firm.

The cell had set up a naka near the Sector 37 market after receiving information that two members of Davinder Bambiha gang were moving in an SUV bearing a Mohali registration number with sophisticated weapons and were out to kill Baljeet Chaudhary, a former associate of Shivam, to settle a score.

As the accused approached the naka, they stopped the SUV and started running on foot. But a chase ensued and the duo was nabbed. Two pistols, along with seven live cartridges, were recovered from them.

Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial, alias Lucky Padial, leads the Davinder Bambiha gang since the gangster’s death in a police encounter in 2016. The gang had come to spotlight in August 2021 for conspiring the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera.

Both have criminal record

Police said Shivam was named in six criminal cases, including those of attempt to murder, extortion, Arms Act and NDPS Act, in different police stations across Punjab.

Vikas has three cases of dacoity, extortion and Arms Act, registered in different police stations in Punjab and Haryana, including dacoity, extortion and under the Arms Act.

The latest case against them was registered by state special operation cell, Mohali, for extortion and possession of arms on February 22.

