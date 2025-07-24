Two killed as landslide hits their tent in Reasi

Two men in their 20s were killed when a landslide hit their tent near Shiv temple in Reasi district. The army pressed into service a helicopter to rescue a minor boy from a swollen river in Rajouri’s Nowshera, said officials on Wednesday. In Rajouri’s Nowshera, the army pressed into service a helicopter to rescue a minor boy from a swollen river. The Nagrota-based White Knight Corps took to X and relayed the information. (ANI)

Two men were killed after a landslide hit their tent near a Shiv temple in Badora area of Mahore in Reasi district during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials.

The deceased were identified as Rashpal Singh, 26, a resident of Reasi, and Ravi Kumar, 23, a resident of Udhampur district.

“They were fast asleep in a tent near the cave shrine when a landslide from an adjoining hill came crashing down, burying their tent. Both of them died on the spot,” said a police officer.

It was raining in the area, he added.

Rashpal reportedly worked as a JCB operator.

“They were given the task to prepare a track for an upcoming religious programme at the cave shrine,” said the officer.

Their bodies have been retrieved and police have initiated a probe.

“IndianArmy, SDRF, Police & local divers have conducted a coordinated #Rescue operation to save a minor boy trapped amid rising waters of a flooded river in #Rajouri (J&K).Timely action and seamless coordination ensured safe evacuation. We Serve, We Protect,” it wrote.

Meanwhile, after a four hour closure in Ramban due to mudslides, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored around 2 pm on Wednesday.

The Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) was blocked due to flash floods and mudslide at T2 near Magarkote, said a traffic police officer.

However, NHAI pressed its men and machinery amid rains and partially restored the affected stretches at Seri and Kela Morh by 2 pm, he added.

A fresh batch of 2,837 pilgrims that left Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp this morning in 118 vehicles had crossed Jawahar Tunnel before mudslides blocked Seri and Kela Morh stretches.

However, 3,587 pilgrims, who were returning in 126 vehicles after paying obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir had to be kept at Amarnath Yatra shelter in Banihal this morning following mudslides on the highway.

“Their down convoy was allowed following partial restoration of the highway,” said the officer.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thunder at many places with intense showers and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of Jammu division on Wednesday and Thursday.

The IMD has mentioned that Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu and Kathua are expected to receive moderate to heavy rains.

There is a possibility of intense showers, gusty winds, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated to scattered places of J&K during Wednesday and Thursday that may trigger flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones,” stated IMD’s alert.

It also stated that there may be rose in water level in rivers, streams, local nullahs (rivulets) and waterlogging in low lying areas

The alert advised people to stay away from water bodies and avoid unnecessary travel on hilly roads.