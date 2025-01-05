Two killed as pickup truck falls in gorge in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Two persons were killed after their pickup truck fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, police officials said on Sunday. A police team from the Rajban police post arrived at the scene, and with the assistance of local villagers, retrieved the bodies. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred on Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway-707 at Kali Dhang Barwas in Shillai sub-division of Sirmaur district. The vehicle reportedly fell into gorge leaving the two occupants dead on the spot. According to police officials, both the deceased are from Shillai.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, the information only came to light on Sunday morning when a local shepherd discovered the vehicle’s wreckage and a dead body. The villagers promptly informed the police and the panchayat head.

A police team from the Rajban police post arrived at the scene, and with the assistance of local villagers, retrieved the bodies. The police have taken custody of the bodies and initiated an investigation into the accident.

A senior police official said that after receiving the information, the police team retrieved the bodies from the accident. “The bodies were handed over to the families after post mortem,” a police official said.