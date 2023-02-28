Two killed as SUV hits motorcycle in Karnal

Two people were killed after a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle near Kheri Sarf Ali village of Karnal district, the police said on Monday.

As per the police, the deceased have been identified as Ram Kumar (55) of Sudkain Khurd village and Om Prakash (32) of Dumarkha village in Jind district.

The accident took place on Sunday night when they were returning after attending a birthday party from Panipat. When they reached near Kheri Sharf Ali village, a speeding Mahindra Scorpio hit their bike leaving them critically injured. The locals rushed them to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

However, the driver of the SUV managed to flee the spot after the accident.

Baljeet Singh, in-charge of the Assandh police station, said that on the complaint of Mandeep Singh, son of the deceased, the police have registered a case against the SUV driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code. He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members of the deceased after postmortem and further investigation is on.

