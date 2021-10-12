Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed, four hurt in Karnal accident
chandigarh news

Two killed, four hurt in Karnal accident

Two people were killed while four sustained injuries after a tractor-trailer had a head-on collision with a mini-bus near Rajepur village of Karnal on Monday morning.
Two people were killed while four sustained injuries after a tractor-trailer had a head-on collision with a mini-bus near Rajepur village of Karnal on Monday morning. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Two people were killed while four sustained injuries after a tractor-trailer had a head-on collision with a mini-bus near Rajepur village of Karnal on Monday morning. The deceased were identified as Anil Kumar, 32, of Assandh and Prashant, 30, of Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The bus was carrying workers of a distillery factory in Chandraon village.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where Anil and Prashant were declared brought dead, while bus driver Dev Singh and a passenger Kuldeep were said to be critical.

Sachin Kumar, in-charge of Indri police station, said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem at KCGMC, Karnal. He said investigation is going on and an FIR will be registered as per the statement of the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress puts up united face ahead of Ellenabad bypolls

Haryana seeks one-third reduction in its NCR area

Monetary dispute: Acid attack on elderly man in Raikot

Payment delay worries paddy farmers in Haryana
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP