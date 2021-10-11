Two killed, four injured as speeding SUV hits residents in Karnal’s Nilokheri

Two people including a woman, were crushed to death and four others sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV allegedly hit a group of people at the Hafed Colony in Nilokheri town of Karnal.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Raj Rani (42) and Subhash Chand (55), of Hafed Colony in Nilokheri and the injured Sheela Devi, Rajneesh, Ranjeet, and Bebi have been hospitalised.

Police have booked two people, including the driver of the SUV, for murder, as the family members of the victims alleged that the incident took place in reaction of an argument between victims and the accused, who live in the same locality.

According to police, family of the deceased alleged that the incident took place on Sunday as guests had gathered at their house to attend a marriage. The accused was allegedly angry as he was asked to drive responsibly as he used to rash drive in the neighbourhood.

Raju, nephew of deceased Subhash, said they had raised the issue with his father on several occasions but they did not take it seriously.

Aman came into the colony in his Ford Endeavour and allegedly had an argument with the victims. Later, he allegedly hit six people and fled the spot.

They were rushed to hospital, where Raj Rani and Subhash succumbed to their injuries during treatment, they alleged. Later, police reached the spot and started investigation.

Butana police station in-charge Kanwar Singh said a case has been registered against Aman and his father Balvinder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The bodies have been sent to Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. He said the accused are yet to be arrested and investigation is on.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.