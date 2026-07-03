Two killed in rain-related mishaps in Himachal

Two rain-related mishaps in Himachal Pradesh claimed two lives on Thursday. A tourist from Punjab drowned while bathing in Kasol stream, while an HRTC bus conductor died in Lahaul and Spiti after being struck by a falling stone.

A view of scattered debris at the irrigation bridge in the Rip Tejer area after heavy rains caused flooding in canals, in Kinnaur on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

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Police have identified the deceased as Anshtej from Kapurthala, Punjab, who was visiting Kullu and Parvati valley region with friends. While bathing in a stream in Kasol, Anshtej was swept away by a strong current into deep water and began to drown. His friends raised an alarm and attempted to rescue him. Locals quickly joined the effort and pulled him out of the stream. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Kullu administration has again issued an appeal to tourists and locals, urging them to strictly avoid going near rivers, ravines, streams, and fast-flowing water bodies.

In another mishap, a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus conductor, Gyan Singh, died on Thursday after being struck by a falling stone in the Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti. The victim was a resident of Jogindernagar tehsil in Mandi district. This marks the second fatality caused by falling rocks in the state within a span of two days.

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{{^usCountry}} Gyan Singh was fatally struck on the head by a falling rock while the bus was parked near a natural spring in Myad Nala. The driver and conductor had stopped to freshen up when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gyan Singh was fatally struck on the head by a falling rock while the bus was parked near a natural spring in Myad Nala. The driver and conductor had stopped to freshen up when the accident occurred. {{/usCountry}}

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Lahaul & Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana shared the information on her social media handle. She said he suffered a head injury after a rock fell from a hill, leading to his death. The body was brought to Keylong hospital for the post-mortem examination.

Heavy rains sever road link to Rispa village in Kinnaur

The onset of the monsoon in Kinnaur has triggered flash floods, swelling the Cherang Khad near Rispa and sweeping away the village’s only connecting road. The severe damage to local infrastructure has temporarily cut off community access and disrupted daily life in the area.

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In Lippa village of Kinnaur, heavy midnight rains triggered a flash flood in the Pejar Nullah, endangering a bridge and four houses.

Cracks surface at Shimla secretariat’s parking lot

Cracks developed in the parking lot of the secretariat in Shimla on Thursday. After large cracks appeared on the ground in a part of the parking lot, the administration declared the affected area unsafe. As a precaution, that part of the parking has been sealed and all the vehicles parked there have been removed.