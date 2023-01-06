Two killed in road mishap on Bathinda-Abohar highway

Two persons were killed and three sustained injuries after a speeding car crashed into a minibus on Bathinda-Abohar national highway on Friday evening.

The deceased were occupants of the car and they belonged to Abohar town in the Fazilka district.

The mishap took place near Balluana village of Bathinda district as the occupants were travelling towards Bathinda. The ill-fated vehicle collided with a bus coming from the opposite lane after crashing road divider.

One of the deceased was identified as Amit Kumar (25) while as the other deceased is Kamaldeep Kumar, who was around 30-years-old.

Three commuters Lovely, Deepak Kumar and Tarun Kumar suffered serious injuries.

Station house officer (SHO), Sadar, Gurmeet Singh said the duo died on the spot and villagers rushed to the rescue of the accident victims.

“Preliminary investigation says the car driver somehow lost control over the vehicle and broke the divider of the NH before ramming into the bus going from Bathinda to Malout. Injured are being provided medical assistance in Bathinda,” said the SHO.

