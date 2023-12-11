Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mahendragarh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Dec 11, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Mahendragarh, said police on Sunday.

In both incidents, police booked drivers for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt is on to nab them. (Getty image)

In the first incident, a farmer who was going to irrigate his fields was hit by a speeding puck-up van at Lahroda village, following which he was rushed to Civil Hospital in Narnaul, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar.

In the second mishap, an unknown vehicle hit an auto driver identified as Rajender Singh. He died on the spot near Go Ballah village. In both incidents, police booked drivers for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. A manhunt is on to nab them.

