Two killed, one injured in Sonepat road mishap

Two men were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck rammed into them while they were changing a punctured tyre of their car on National Highway-44 near Ganaur of Sonepat, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unknown truck driver under relevant sections of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased, Mohit Kumar, was a resident of Shahpur Taga village in Ganaur and Amit Kumar a resident of Faridabad. Their friend, Umesh Singh suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place late Wednesday evening when they were returning home after visiting an acquaintance admitted to a hospital and their car developed a flat tyre near a roadside dhaba on NH-44. They parked the vehicle on the roadside and started replacing the damaged tyre. A speeding truck allegedly came from behind and hit them. Local residents rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

The police said that Mohit and Amit succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while Umesh was shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said the bodies of the victims were sent to Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} They said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident along with the vehicle. Police have launched a search to trace the vehicle and identify the drive. An FIR has been registered against unknown truck driver under relevant sections of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They said the truck driver fled the spot after the accident along with the vehicle. Police have launched a search to trace the vehicle and identify the drive. An FIR has been registered against unknown truck driver under relevant sections of the BNS. {{/usCountry}}

Read More