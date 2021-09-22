Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two labourers held for snatching gold chain in Manimajra
chandigarh news

Two labourers held for snatching gold chain in Manimajra

The police have recovered the snatched gold chain, a mobile phone and three stolen motorcycles from the labourers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 02:05 AM IST
On September 17, when the victim had gone to Manimajra market, an unidentified person had sneaked up on her and snatched her gold chain while his accomplice was waiting at a distance on a motorcycle. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Two men working as labourers were arrested for gold chain snatching in Manimajra, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Ashu, alias Nata, 21, hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Nitin, 18, hailing from Mubarikpur, Mohali. The police have recovered the motorcycle used in the crime; it was stolen from Zirakpur. The accused were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to one-day police custody.

The police have also recovered a gold chain, a mobile phone and two more stolen motorcycles from the duo.

The two labourers were arrested on the complaint of one Savitri Devi of Dadumajra Colony, who works as a house cook in Sector 38. On September 17, when she had gone to Manimajra market, an unidentified person had sneaked up on her and snatched her gold chain. She added that an accomplice of the accused was waiting at a distance on a motorcycle.

A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on September 20, and after the arrest, Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was also added to the FIR.

Police said Ashu criminal cases were registered against him in different police stations in Chandigarh and Nayagaon in Mohali of theft and robbery.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh Golf Club: JS Bakshi emerges winner at monthly tournament

NCRB data: Ludhiana police rank 24th in country in recovering missing persons

Punjab CM Channi takes chartered flight to Delhi to meet bosses, kicks up row

Chandigarh theft : 30,000, CCTV camera stolen from medicine shop
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP