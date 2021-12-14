Two Lashkar militants killed in encounter in Srinagar’s Rangreth

The police on Monday claimed to have killed two Lashkar militants during a “chance encounter” at Rangreth on the city outskirts.

This is the third encounter in Kashmir in the last three days and forces have claimed to have killed six militants in these gunfights.

A police spokesman said based on specific inputs regarding the movement of militants at Rangreth, surprise checking points were established.

“During checking at one such naka, two persons on noticing the police party fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralised on the spot.”

The police identified the militants as Aadil Ahmad Wani of Daramdoora Shopian (a Pakistan-trained “A” category terrorist) while another terrorist as per sources is a foreign terrorist and affiliated to the LeT.

The police spokesman said they were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in a number of recent killings in Srinagar City. “On March 4, 2020, terrorist Aadil along with his associates fired upon a police party of the Warpora Police Post, Sopore, in which a police personal, Wajahat Asadullah, and a civilian were killed. Besides he was also involved in several grenade attacks on forces establishments, including grenade attack at the Sopore bus stand, in which 19 civilians were injured and a grenade attack at the police post, Sopore bus stand, in which two police personnel were injured,” he said, adding that two AK rifles were recovered from the site of the encounter.

On Sunday, forces had claimed to have killed a local Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Bargam, Pulwama district. The militant was identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray of Bargam, Awantipora.

On Saturday, three LeT/ TRF militants were killed in an encounter at Check Cholan village in Shopian after forces launched a joint operation. The militants were identified as Amir Hussain Ganie, Rayees Ahmed Mir and Haseeb Ahmad Dar, all residents of Shopian.

This year more than 140 militants, both locals and foreigners, were killed across the Valley in different encounters, including several top commanders of various militant groups.