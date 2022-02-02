Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Lawrence Bishnoi associates held in Chandigarh

Two country made pistols, along with two live cartridges, were recovered from the possession of the duo near the Manimajra sports complex in Chandigarh
According to Chandigarh Police, accused Ravi is a cousin of Deepu Banur, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The district crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested two men associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from near the Manimajra sports complex on Monday.

Two country made pistols, along with two live cartridges, were recovered from the possession of the duo, Ravi Kumar, alias Ravi Banur, 32, hailing from Banur, Punjab, and Sanjeev, alias Sonu, 43, from Burail village, Chandigarh.

According to police, Ravi is a cousin of Deepu Banur, a close associate of Bishnoi. Both accused were looking to revive the extortion business in Burail, which had almost ceased since the murder of property dealer Sonu Shah in September 2019.

They were produced in court on Tuesday and sent to two-day police remand. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Manimajra police station.

