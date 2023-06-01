Two LeT associates arrested in Baramulla with arms and ammo

Two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba militant outfit were arrested in north Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from them, said the police on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said a joint party of security forces established a checkpoint after information about movement of militants in Kreeri.

They said the duo along with two Chinese pistols and some ammunition were arrested in Frestihar Kreeri area of Baramulla district.

The persons have been identified as Suhail Gulzar of Frestihar Kreeri and Waseem Ahmad Pata of Hudipora Rafiabad.

“On a specific information regarding movement of terrorists in Frestihar village of Kreeri, a joint party of the Baramulla police and army’s 29 RR placed a MVCP (mobile vehicle check point) at Frestihar-Waripora crossing in Kreeri,” said the spokesperson.

He said two suspect persons who were coming towards the crossing tried to flee while noticing the search party but was apprehended tactfully.

“During their personal search, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines and 15 live pistol rounds were recovered from them and were taken into custody immediately,” said the spokesperson.

He said a case under the Indian Arms Act & UA(P) Act was registered in Kreeri police station and investigation is on.