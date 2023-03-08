Two LeT associates caught with ammo in J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Baramulla district along with ammunition. Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested two associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Baramulla district along with ammunition. (Twitter/Baramulla police)

As per the police, they had launched a joint cordon and search operation along with 176Bn CRPF in Monchkhud Kunzer acting on specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists there.

“During the search operation, Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan, both residents of Zandpal Kunzer, were apprehended. Two AK-47 magazines with 15 rounds, 20 blank posters of banned outfit LeT/TRF and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said that during preliminary investigation, the arrested suspects revealed that they were working as associates with banned terror outfit LeT (TRF).

“They (arrested persons) had obtained the illegal ammunition with an intent to carry out terror activities in Kunzer and adjacent areas,” the spokesperson said, adding that the case has been taken up for investigation.