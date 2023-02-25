Two Ludhiana railway employees among three held for touting

Three persons including two railway officials were held by the team of the crime intelligence branch and railway protection force for illegally selling tickets to passengers.

Using their access at the railway station, the accused would buy the tickets from the tatkal counter of the railways and sell them to the passenger after charging extra money for them. They were caught red-handed at the station by the railway teams on Friday afternoon.

The accused who worked as operators have been identified as Parkash Kumar Yadav and Mukesh, while the other accused who worked as an agent has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of civil lines Ludhiana.

“The accused are using their position to buy tickets for themselves and fleecing the passengers who need emergency tickets,” said RPF officials. He added that during the holiday seasons, the agents become more active due to an increase in the number of passengers.

A case under Section 143 (purchasing and selling tickets to carry on any such business) of the Railway Act has been registered against the accused.

The accused were produced in the court on Saturday and have been sent to judicial remand for 14 days, upon inquiry the railway employees will be dismissed from duty.

Last year also the railway authorities issued notice to the staff after it was found that some members were opening the office of the passenger railway system after working hours without any authority. Following this, the authorities barred the railway staff from opening the office during non-working hours and warned them of serious action.