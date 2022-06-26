Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday.
The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang’s modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash. They use the elaborate angadia (parallel banking network) to deliver the cash.
The accused were arrested on the complaint of a courier boy, Ajay, who told the cops that he had received a call from a foreign number on WhatsApp, asking him to collect two mobile phones from a showroom. While the payment for the same was done online, Ajay shared his Aadhaar Card number to complete the transaction. Next, the callers asked him to sell the recently purchased mobile phones to a shopkeeper in Sector 22, and handover the cash to the two accused.
Cops said the mobile phones had been purchased after fraudulently withdrawing money from the account of a businessman and a case had been registered in Mumbai.
Acting on a tip off that gold had been bought from a jeweller in Sector 17 using the same modus operandi, the police arrested the duo while they were trying to sell the jewels.
A case was registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act at a police station in Sarangpur, Chandigarh. The accused were produced before court and sent to a five-day police remand.
Five arrested for online fraud in Mohali
The arrested accused are Mohit Saxena of Patiala; Parshad Verma from UP, Chetan Kumar of Himachal Pradesh; and Sahil Sharma and Jatin of Chandigarh.
Zirakpur station house officer Deepinder Singh said, “Acting on a tip off that people working in Global Business Park, in front of Metro Mall, were duping foreigners after posing as customer care officials of renowned companies, a raid was carried out in office 115.”
“The accused would call people residing in America, Canada, England, Australia and New Zealand and claim to be calling from renowned technology companies and take their AnyDesk identification number, and then steal their money through cyber fraud,” he added.
A case was registered against the five accused at the Zirakpur police station under Sections 420 of IPC and sections of the IT Act.
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 200 mark after 19 weeks
Chandigarh once again led the daily case count with 98 residents testing positive, up from 96 the day before. Mohali saw its cases multiplying from 39 to 63 in the same period, while Panchkula recorded a slight rise of 55 to 56. At 492, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 284 in Mohali and 207 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula at 12%, 7.2% in Chandigarh and 4.5% in Mohali.
