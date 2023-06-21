Two arrested, 9 booked for murder bid on two Dera Bassi cops

Police have arrested two men for a murder bid on two cops and snatching their motorcycle in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Varinder and Akshay. (Stock photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused were identified as Varinder and Akshay, who are among the three booked by name, along with their brother Sagar, all residents of Mubarakpur. Eight others remain unidentified and on the run.

Police said the cops, constable Gurdip Singh and home guard Amandeep Singh, are posted at the Mubarakpur police post in Dera Bassi. They were on night patrolling when they saw one of the accused standing on the roadside around 1.30 am.

“When the cops asked one of the accused why he was standing there, he abused the cops and escaped, leaving his bike behind. Later, he returned with his accomplices. They brutally attacked both the cops with sticks and other weapons, leaving them with multiple injuries. After the victims somehow informed us, we rushed to the spot and took them to the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Gurdip suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalised,” a senior police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police teams immediately launched a search operation and nabbed two accused, while others managed to flee. Cops recovered the snatched bike from the duo.

A case under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 379 (b) (snatching after preparation made for causing death) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON