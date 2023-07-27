Two held for stealing oil from power transformers

The police arrested two men for allegedly stealing oil from the power transformers installed at Noorwala Road.

The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh of Kanpur village in Jalandhar, Jeet Singh of Bajrang Vihar at Noorwala Road.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of Sahil Sharma, JE, PSPCL, Sundar Nagar division.

He said that he came to know that for the past around one-and-a-half month, some miscreants were stealing oil from transformers installed at different spots in the area. Therefore, to trace the persons stealing oil, he along with his staff was conducting night patrolling at Noorwala Road during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“When we reached Bajrang Vihar Colony, two men were found stealing oil and they were carrying a large can. After seeing us, they kept the can in the e-rickshaw and fled from the spot,” he said.

Investigating officer ASI Karanjit Singh said that later the police traced the accused and arrested them.

A case under section 380 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Basti Jodhewal police station.

