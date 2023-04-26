Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kishtwar: Two booked under PSA for ‘anti-national’ activities

Kishtwar: Two booked under PSA for ‘anti-national’ activities

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Apr 26, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Two men allegedly involved in “anti-national” activities were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Mohd Rafi of Poochal and Ghulam Qadir of Dachhan were arrested and lodged in Kathua district jail to ensure they do not support terrorism anymore, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said.

He said both men were involved in “anti-national” activities earlier too and were booked under PSA after a secret verification of their antecedents afresh.

“We want to convey a message in loud and clear terms that anyone found involved in anti-national activities, especially militancy, will not be spared. We will detain all such individuals and even attach their properties,” he said.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court awarded rigorous life imprisonment to three overground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, ending a 19-year-old long trial in a terror funding case.

Special Judge NIA, Jammu, Ashwani Sharma awarded the sentence to Majid Ali Sheikh, Shah Nawaz, and Majid Amin, who were caught by a joint party of army intelligence and police near Bari Brahmana in Samba district on December 28, 2004 when they were on their way to Doda from Delhi to handover 9.38 lakh to Hizbul terrorist Masood Ahmed.

They were also slapped with a fine of 10,000 each, officials said.

