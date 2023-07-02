Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two men lose phones to bike-borne snatchers in Chandigarh and Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula
Jul 02, 2023 01:01 AM IST

Two men lost their mobile phones to motorcycle-borne snatchers in separate incidents in Chandigarh and Panchkula within six hours on Friday.

In the first case, Jaspreet Singh, a native of Muktsar, was returning from work when he fell prey to snatchers.

Singh complained to police that he left from Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 48, Chandigarh, on his cycle around 1.40 pm. When he reached the Sector 46/47 dividing road, two motorcycle-borne men, including a turbaned pillion rider, snatched his mobile phone and fled.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

In another case, Krishan Lal Verma of Sector 12, Panchkula, told the police that he was attending a phone call while walking in the local market around 7.20 pm, when two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched his mobile phone. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

