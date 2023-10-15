Two men held for kidnapping Karnal youth
Police claim to have arrested two Hyderabad-based men for allegedly running an extortion racket and kidnapping a Karnal-based youth and demanding a ransom of ₹5.5 lakh.
The accused has been identified as Obul Shetty and Chilam Charla Suresh, both residents of Hyderabad.
Gurvinder Singh, in-charge of CIA-I, said Ashu Kumar, a resident of Gharaunda in Karnal, was taken hostage by the accused when he had gone to Hyderabad on October 3 to submit some documents.
On October 7, they made a phone call to Ashu’s family and demanded ₹5.5 lakh for his release. They also shared a video of Ashu with them. Later, Ashu’s brother Akash filed a complaint at Gharaunda police station and the FIR was registered under Section 346 of the IPC.
The CIA in-charge said police managed to arrest the accused from Hyderabad and they have been brought to Karnal. They were produced in the court and sent to five day police remand.