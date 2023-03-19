Two men seeking donations for langar snatch woman’s gold chain in Zirakpur

Police are looking for two men who snatched a woman’s gold chain after entering her house in Zirakpur, seeking donations for a langar. As the woman was attending to the men, who visited her house claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot. (Getty images)

The victim Saloni, a resident of VIP Road, Zirakpur, told the police that two men visited her house on March 14. Claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, they entered her house.

As she was attending to the men, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.