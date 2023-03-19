Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two men seeking donations for langar snatch woman’s gold chain in Zirakpur

Two men seeking donations for langar snatch woman’s gold chain in Zirakpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 19, 2023 05:03 AM IST

The victim told the police that two men visited her house on March 14; claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, they entered her house

Police are looking for two men who snatched a woman’s gold chain after entering her house in Zirakpur, seeking donations for a langar.

As the woman was attending to the men, who visited her house claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot. (Getty images)
As the woman was attending to the men, who visited her house claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot. (Getty images)

The victim Saloni, a resident of VIP Road, Zirakpur, told the police that two men visited her house on March 14. Claiming that they were holding a langar and needed donations, they entered her house.

As she was attending to the men, one of them restrained her and another snatched her gold chain, following which they both fled the spot.

The accused have been booked under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrong­ful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out