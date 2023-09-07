Chandigarh court awards 10-yr RI to two for harbouring gangster

A local court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men for harbouring a wanted gangster Ankit Badhu, who was killed in an encounter, in Dhakoli in 2019. The accused had also opened fire at a police party that had raided the flat to nab the gangster. A Chandigarh court awarded 10-years RI to two people for harbouring gangster Ankit Badhu. (HT File)

The sentence was awarded by the court of additional sessions judge Parminder Singh Grewal. The order reads that all the sentences shall run concurrently. The period of detention already undergone by the convicts during the course of investigation/trial shall stand set off against their sentence of imprisonment. Case property, if any, be disposed of as per rules, reads the cover.

The convicts identified as Jarmanjit Singh Bhalwan and Gurinder Singh Ginda, both proclaimed offenders from Tarn Taran, had been arrested in 2019. Police had recovered three pistols and a large amount of ammunition from them.

The duo was booked for obstructing causing hurt to a public servant, wrongful confinement, assault, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, besides under section 25 of the Arms Act.

As per the prosecution, the duo gave shelter to Ankit Bhadu, a most wanted gangster in Mahalaxmi Homes, Peer Muchalla and were involved in firing on the police party during the raid.

One of the bullets had also hit the bulletproof jacket of head constable Parvinder Singh and assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh had sustained a gunshot injury.

The prosecution lawyer stated Ankit Bhadu had entered a flat located in the neighbourhood and taken two girls hostage and amidst crossfire Bhadu had sustained injury. He was found lying in a flat and one 9mm pistol was recovered from him.

