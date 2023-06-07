Duo awarded 7-year jail for snatching woman’s chain in Chandigarh’s Sector 23

A local court awarded seven-year jail to two men who had snatched a woman’s gold chain while she was standing outside her house in Sector 23 in April 2021.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Rajeev K Beri also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convicts, Ishrar Khan, 35, who lives in the slums near Paras Downtown Mall in Zirakpur, and Shane Alam, 33, hailing from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh.

On April 21, 2021, police were on patrolling duty, when they received information that a chain snatching was reported in Sector 23.

On responding to the scene, police learnt that the victim, Anshu Katyal, 57, was buying fruits from a hawker near her house. Meanwhile, two men on a motorcycle stopped on the road, with one of them talking on the phone. Katyal went inside her house to get money and returned to pay the hawker.

She told the police that as she was walking back towards her house, one of the motorcycle-borne men stopped her, seeking directions for an address. Before she could react, he snatched her gold chain and fled with his accomplice.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the victim’s complaint.

