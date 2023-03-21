Two Meo-Muslim Haryana Congress MLAs flag rising right-wing attacks

Two Meo-Muslim MLAs in the Haryana assembly, Mohammad Illyas and Maman Khan on Monday flagged their community’s concern on the rising number of attacks allegedly from the right-wing groups.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and other teams inspect a charred car where two skeletons were found, at Loharu, in Bhiwani on Thursday. (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two Congress MLAs, who spoke during the discussion on the 2023-24 budget estimates in the state assembly, recounted the recent killings of Waris Khan, Junaid and Nazir Khan allegedly by Bajrang Dal activists and the indifference of police authorities.

Illyas, the Congress MLA from Punhana, said that in the past year, seven persons from the Meo-Muslim community have been killed by Bajrang Dal workers. “On Feb 15, two Meos, Nasir and Junaid were picked from Ghatmeeka in Rajasthan and burnt to death in Haryana’s Bhiwani. It has been a month, and the accused have not been arrested. I urge you to get them arrested,” the Punhana MLA said

Illyas said that they have no intention to kill anyone. “But our patience should not be construed as cowardice. We have laid lives for the country and can do it for ourselves also. If the Bajrang Dal workers do not stop these attacks, we can also retaliate,’’ Illyas said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punhana MLA said communal violence never took place between Hindus and Muslims in their area. “The Bajrang Dal workers are using the issue of the cow as an excuse for vote bank politics. “Gai ka to inka bahana hai, vote lena inka nishana hai. We will hold a panchayat of Hindus and Muslims,’’ he said.

“We are from a nation which never accepted anyone’s subjugation. The Meo-Muslim community also did not accept anyone’s servitude,’’ Illyas said. The MLA said that Mahatma Gandhi had visited Ghasera in Mewat and stopped Meos from leaving the country during the partition. “But look how we are being treated now. In the past year, seven persons from our community have been killed by Bajrang Dal workers. Was staying back a crime? We never supported foreign powers including Muslims. We chose India over Pakistan and stayed back because Gandhiji had stopped us,” Illyas said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the law and order situation in the state, Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, Mamman Khan said that Haryana has turned into an unsafe state. “Waris Khan was killed. But the police did not register a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC. Instead, the killings were shown as an accident,’’ the Congress MLA said. Maman Khan said that he was assured in the assembly that Rewari Range IG would inquire into the killing, but nothing has been done.

Referring to the killing of Junaid and Nasir in Bhiwani, Khan said that it was rather unfortunate that neither the chief minister intervened to rein in the culprits nor did he express his condolences to the bereaved families. “This shows that the law and order situation has collapsed in Haryana. Criminals do not belong to a caste or community. They are just criminals and should be arrested,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}