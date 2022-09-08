Two militants killed in a ‘chance encounter’ in Anantnag

Srinagar: Army on Wednesday said it has killed two militants at Thajiwara, Bijbehara in Anantnag district during a chance encounter.

Police said the slain militants were involved in the grenade attacks and responsible for the injury to a policeman.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a statement said the militants were associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

“Killed terrorists identified as Fayaz Kumar & Owais Khan linked with terror outfit AGuH. They were involved in several terror attacks including an attack on police personnel in Cheeniwooder Srigufwara on 03-07-2022 in which 01 police personnel Firdous Dar got seriously injured and Darashikoh park Bijbehara on 12-08-2022 in which one police personnel Gh Qadir got seriously injured. Besides involved in grenade lobbing at Padshahibagh on 15-06-2022,” the police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants, responsible for killing two policemen and as many civilians since 2019, were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In the last 24 hours, four militants, all locals, were killed in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Meanwhile, police said two hybrid militants of the proscribed outfit LeT were arrested in Shopian.

Police identified the arrested persons as Faizan Fayaz Bhat of Budan Rafiabad and Yawar Nizam Mir of Konso Shopian.

“Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, have been recovered from their possession,” the police spokesman said.