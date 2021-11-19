Two minors held for raping 15-year-old girl in Balongi

Balongi police have arrested two minor boys, aged 16 and 13, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Belolpur village of Balongi area in Kharar.

Investigating officer, Bawinder Sharma said the victim knew the accused as they were neighbours.

The victim’s elder sister, who is the complainant, said the two boys had befriended the minor and then raped her. The victim lives with her sister here as their parents, both labourers, live in Uttar Pradesh.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. Both were produced in the local court, from where they were sent to the observation centre in Hoshiarpur in Punjab, he said.