Two Mohali girls make it to Air Force Academy

Two lady cadets, Charanpreet Kaur and Mahak, from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls in Mohali have been selected for pre-commission training at Air Force Academy, Dundigal from January 2025. Charanpreet Kaur (HT Photo)

Cadet Charanpreet Kaur is the daughter of Harminder Singh Banwait, who is a driver in a private company, and she hails from Kurali. Cadet Mahak is the daughter of Anil Kumar Dahiya, a government teacher, a resident of Mohali.

Among 192 women on the merit list, Charanpreet Kaur achieved All-India Rank (AIR) rank of 4, while Mahak secured an AIR of 23.

Congratulating the two lady cadets for their remarkable feat, Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora said that their success will undoubtedly inspire other girls from Punjab to pursue opportunities in serving the nation as commissioned officers in the defence services.

Four cadets of the institute have already cleared the NDA entrance exam and are now preparing for their SSB screening.

Expressing his happiness over the selection of the cadets for the Air Force Academy, the Mai Bhago AFPI director Major General (retd) Jasbir Singh Sandhu said that this achievement will further enhance their efforts to send more girls from the state to various armed forces pre-commission training academies.